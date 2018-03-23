Woman on fraud charge
A ROUSILLAC woman has appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with obtaining services valued at $100,000, by virtue of a dishonoured cheque.
Indera Rangoo Solomon, 31, of Mon Desir Road appeared before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine in the San Fernando First Court on Wednesday to answer to the charge.
The matter was postponed to July 20, and transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.
According to a release from the police, the charge states that Solomon paid her landlord a $100,000 advance payment via cheque for rental of a two-bedroom apartment in Mayaro for a two-year period on April 7, 2017.
However, when the cheque was deposited, it was returned as dishonoured. A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched. On March 20, members of the Fraud Squad South Office, under Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, found and arrested Rangoo Solomon in San Fernando. Rangoo Solomon was charged by PC Ronald Kernahan of the Fraud Squad on March 21.
In October, 2017, she appeared charged with four counts of larceny. These matters are still pending.