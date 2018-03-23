Venezuelan killed in shootout with cops Woman found with US$9,000 strapped to body

NALINEE SEELAL

A Venezuelan man, who is yet to be identified, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police on Wednesday night.

His 20-year-old female accomplice was shot in the face and was reportedly found with US$9,000 strapped to her chest.

The woman remained in serious condition at hospital yesterday, heavily sedated. She is unable to speak English except to give her age, saying she was 20.

Police seized a revolver and four rounds of ammunition after the shootout.

Around 11.30 pm, police from the Western Division Crime Patrol Unit and the Port of Spain CID set up a roadblock between Woodbrook and St James. Led by Insp Godfrey Vincent and Sgt Ulric Arneaud, they tried to stop a black Toyota Yaris heading west. The car began speeding away and police chased it.

Police said at St Lucien Road, Diego Martin, the driver began shooting at them and they shot back. Afterwards, the driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, who was in the front passenger seat, had been shot once in the face and was seen holding inside her blouse. Police found the money strapped to her chest. She was taken to hospital and had emergency treatment, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, police went to the Venezuelan Embassy in Port of Spain for assistance in interviewing the woman. They were also seeking for help from the Immigration Department to find out when the two arrived in the country and their intended destination.

Investigators believe they were returning to somewhere in the west after selling illegal drugs. Investigations are continuing.