Special needs boy to get counselling

WORRIED: Faith Ramcharan comforts her neighbour who on Thursday was rescued by the Children’s Authority after being subjected to months of abuse by relatives. Ramcharan alerted the authorities to the abuse she saw being meted out to the teen.

The 16-year-old special needs boy who was rescued from sleeping among ducks in January is now receiving counselling from the Children’s Authority.

According to the boy’s aunt and caretaker, a psychiatrist from the authority visited the teen at his home on Tuesday, hours after her request for counselling was highlighted by Newsday.

Speaking via phone this morning, the woman said she is happy that the teen is receiving the attention he needs.

“He needed this, there are a lot of things that happened to him that he cannot deal with on his own,” she said. “My husband and I can’t help him through it alone.”

The boy also suffers from epilepsy and has frequent seizures.

The Hope for Life Foundation (HLF) also reached out to the teen, visiting him at home last week.

HLF founder and president, Zahir Ali, said the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is trying to provide more than just clothing and food for the child.

“We have been able to purchase some items for him but what we deem important right now is to get him proper medical and psychiatric assessments,” Ali said.