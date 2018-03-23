Perez, Kigen headline acts at Sea to Sea Marathon

Veteran local long-distance runner Curtis Cox (second from left) greets Tisha Lee, manager of RBL, while marathon runner Sjaelan Evans (second from right) shakes hands with Kevon McKenna, activities coordinator of Sea to Sea Events Limited, at yesterday’s launch. Also in photo is Rehanna Ramroop of RBL (left).

JELANI BECKLES

MEN’S CHAMPION Richer Perez of Cuba will return to defend his Tobago International Sea to Sea Marathon title on May 20. Other elite runners expected include Mexican-based George Towett, a four-time UWI SPEC champion, and his wife Caroline Kiptoo, a two-time UWI SPEC champion.

The race course will start in the Main Ridge Forest Reserve near Bloody Bay, and participants will proceed through the forest to Roxborough. Athletes will then run south along Windward Road flanked by the Atlantic coast with seaside vistas, through picturesque villages to Scarborough and onto the 26.2-mile distance finish line in Lambeau Beach, Little Rockly Bay.

The Half Marathon, 10K and 5K are also on the same route and all end at the same finish line in Lambeau Beach.

Kenyan Godffrey Mbihia who placed third at UWI SPEC in 2017, as well as Kenyan Leah Kigen who won the Trinidad and Tobago marathon in 2018 will compete. Regional champions Junior Ashton from St Vincent/Grenadines and Cecilia Mobuchon from St Martin will also be competing. Two of the local runners that will feature during the course of the Sea to Sea Marathon weekend are Curtis Cox and Sjaelan Evans.

There will be prize monies and trophies at stake, while all race finishers will receive a specially-minted medal. The weekend will comprise a 5K and 10K event on May 19, followed by a half marathon and a full marathon on May 20. The event is supported through the Republic Bank Power to Make Difference social responsibility programme, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

Yesterday, at a media conference at the VIP Lounge of the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Tisha Lee, manager, group corporate communications at Republic Bank Limited, said the marathon course is one of the most scenic events in the world.

Lee said, “This is an event that has come to hold a lot of value for many people in just a short time. Both local and international athletes will come together to be challenged by what it is, in my opinion, the most beautiful marathon course in the world.”

Lee said the event helps people recognise the importance of the Tobago Main Ridge Forest. “It means a lot for the people of Tobago to have this opportunity to showcase the beauty and diversity of our sister isle especially when it comes to raising awareness of history and importance of the Tobago Main Ridge Forest, which plays a prominent role in the Sea to Sea Marathon course.”

Among others who spoke at the launch were race director Raymond Chin Assang, activities coordinator Kevon McKenna and Karen O’Connor, CEO, Sea to Sea Events Limited.

The registration deadline for all races is May 5 and all interested people are encouraged to register at www.seatoseamarathon.com.