One problem after another for the TT Spirit

It is one problem after another for the TT Spirit which was supposed to return to service today but did not.

Port Authority of TT (PATT) chairman Col Lyle Alexander (ret'd), in a press conference earlier today, said the TT Spirit failed four sea trials and after each of those trials, the port authority had discovered more problems.

The ferry vessel had been placed on dry dock for routine maintenance, but upon further investigation it was discovered the problems were numerous including a broken cylinder bolt, a blown gasket and leaks in the air cooler.

Alexander said parts had been ordered and replaced and PATT was awaiting one more part to arrive today.

He said once that part was installed they would have another sea run maybe as early as tomorrow and expected the Spirit to return to service next week.

He assured that the arrangement with CAL for passengers with ferry tickets still stood and would continue until the Spirit returned to service.

Alexander said the problems cropped up because the vessel had not been put on dry dock when it was scheduled because they wanted to ensure ferry service for passengers for the Easter weekend.

He said the TT Express, which has just been put on dry dock would return to service when it was deemed safe for travel.