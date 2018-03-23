Ministry of Education investigates hair cutting incident

MISS CUT MY HAIR: The 11-year-old child who is accusing his teacher of cutting patches of hair from his head while at school on Wednesday.

School supervisors attached to the Ministry of Education today visited Brighton Anglican Primary School in La Brea and spoke with both the principal and the teacher involved in cutting the hair of a schoolchild.

Ministry sources said a district school supervisor spoke with the teacher who corroborated the events carried by the Newsday.

The teacher insisted that her actions were not out of malice but due to the untidiness of the student. The child's mother was also contacted and she along with the child have to revisit the school next Wednesday for the child to give a detailed statement. The boy's mother said she has received an outpouring of support on social media after posting the story.

Newsday was contacted by good Samaritans who have offered counselling for the child who was traumatised by the event and two attorneys willing to act on behalf of the family. The group, who did not want to be identified said the actions of the teacher amount to an assault and they are willing to offer free legal advice to the mother.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, the child said he cried after being held down by the teacher who cut his hair in various spots and threatened to cut more off.

“I was reading my poem and miss called me. When I went, I see she had the scissors in her hand so I ask her if she was going to cut my hair and she said yes. Then I put my hand on my head and she grabbed my neck and held me down and cut my hair.”

The standard four pupil is an aspiring footballer and was awarded the Most Valuable Player title in the Primary School League. The 11-year-old said last month the teacher threatened to cut his hair and when he told his mother, she thought her son was not telling the complete story and dismissed it.

On Wednesday the teacher made good on her promise. The family lives less than five minutes walking distance from the school. The incident took place around lunchtime on Wednesday.

After the ordeal, he was forced to remain in school with classmates laughing at him and he was unable to leave the school compound. His mother says she was never contacted by the school. It was only when the child got home that she was told about what happened.