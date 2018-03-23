Man’s severed head and body found in Grande forest

NALINEE SEELAL

ON Wednesday afternoon a gardener led Eastern Division police through the bush to a man’s headless body.

Residents of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, later identified the man as 39-year-old Davidson Nicome of the same area.

His severed head was found nearby. The body was dressed in plaid shorts.

The 50-year-old gardener was on his way to his garden, which is about quarter of a mile into a forested area at Foster Road, when he found the body and ran out of the forest.

He called the Sangre Grande police and ASP Bernard Etienne, ASP Joseph, Insp Ken Lutchman, Cpls Randolph Castillo and De La Rosa along with Homicide officers and a district medical officer visited the scene.

Nicome’s father, who was called to the scene, said he last saw his son on Tuesday.

Police said Nicome was known to them and had convictions for possession of marijuana and ammunition.

They are yet to establish a motive for the killing. Rresidents of Seeree Trace off Foster Road, where the body was found, expressed horror over the murder, but said they believe the killer may be someone from the community. Investigations are continuing.