Lewis: TT Commonwealth team can be a shining light

A group of national athletes and officials pose for a photo at the Olympic House, Port of Spain yesterday, during the ceremonial send-off for the TT Commonwealth Games contingent yesterday.

JELANI BECKLES

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis urged the national Commonwealth Games contingent, heading to Gold Coast, Australia, to be the “shining light” for the nation as the country is facing challenging times.

Yesterday, at the TT Olympic House on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain, some of the athletes and officials came together for the last time before the 76-member TT contingent travels to Australia for the April 4-15 Games.

The TT squad will include 51 athletes (35 men and 16 women) and 25 officials. Veteran women’s shot putter Cleopatra Borel nced athletes on the team as she will be competing in her fifth Commonwealth Games. Some of the other top athletes that will represent TT are double 2017 London World Championship medallist (4x400 metre relay - gold, 200m - bronze) Jereem Richards, women’s sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye, boxers Nigel Paul and Michael Alexander, and cyclist Njisane Phillip.

Eyes will also be on the men’s 4x400m team which won gold at the 2017 London World Championships. TT will be represented in 11 disciplines. Lewis, speaking at the media conference, encouraged the TT contingent to listen and practice what recently sworn-in President Paula-Mae Weekes told the nation, that the citizens of TT must be the shining light and bring about change in TT. “I want to ask everyone, especially you athletes, coaches and the delegation to remember what she said. We must all strive to be the light,” Lewis said. “Our country, our nation, our society and our community, we are going through some very dark turbulent days, but she implored all of us to be the light. Whether you are a flickering candle or a blazing bush fire.”

Lewis also urged the TT contingent to follow the President’s message of never giving up because at times the journey to success will be tough.

“She also said that in seeking to be the light we must remember that it is a marathon and it will be days and times when we will just have to put in place the next lamppost strategy. She also implored us to deal with our conflicts, our disputes and the inevitable disagreements with a spirit of calm, humility and with the intent that we must all put TT first.”

TT Commonwealth Games Squad –

Athletes –

ATHLETICS: Michelle Lee Ahye (100m, 4x100m), Khalifa St Fort (100m, 4x100m), Reyare Thomas (100m, 4x100m), Semoy Hackett (200m, 4x100m), Kai Selvon (200m, 4x100m), Kamaria Durant (200m, 4x100m), Sparkle Mc Knight (400m Hurdles), Alena Brooks (800m), Tonya Nero (Marathon), Ayanna Alexander (Triple Jump) Cleopatra Borel (Shot Put) Keston Bledman (100m, 4x100m), Emmanuel Callender (100m, 4x100m), Jonathan Farinha (100m, 4x100m), Jereem Richards (200m, 4x400m), Kyle Greaux (200m, 4x100m, 4x400m), Nathan Farinha (200m, 4x100m), Marc Burns (4x100m), Machel Cedenio (400m, 4x400m), Lalonde Gordon (400m, 4x400m), Renny Quow (400m, 4x400m), Deon Lendore (4x400m), Akeem Stewart (Discus Throw, Shot Put), Shakeil Waithe (Javelin)

AQUATICS: Dylan Carter (100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly).

BADMINTON: Naim Mohammed (Singles, Doubles), Nicholas Bonkowsky (Singles, Doubles)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Daynte Stewart, Daneil Williams, Rheeza Grant, Abby Blackman

BOXING: Michael Alexander (Men’s 60kg), Nigel Paul (Men’s +91kg)

CYCLING TRACK: Njisane Phillip (1000m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Nicholas Paul (1000m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Kwesi Browne (1000m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Keron Bramble (1000m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint)

GYMNASTICS: Joseph Fox

SHOOTING: Rhodney Allen (10m Air Pistol, 25m Rapid Fire, 50m Pistol), Roger Daniel (10m Air Pistol, 25m Rapid Fire, 50m Pistol), Marlon Moses (50m Rifle), Michael Perez (Queen’s Prize Individual and Pairs), Delborn Ezekiel Joseph (Queen’s Prize Individual & Pairs)

SQUASH: Charlotte Knaggs (Singles, Mixed Doubles), Mandela Patrick (Singles, Men’s Doubles), Kale Wilson (Singles, Men’s and Mixed Doubles)

TABLE TENNIS: Aaron Wilson (Singles, Doubles Team), Yuvraaj Dookram (Singles, Doubles Team), Dexter St Louis (Singles, Mixed Doubles Team), Rheann Chung (Singles, Mixed Doubles)

TRIATHLON: Jenna Ross

Officials –

TTCGA MANAGEMENT: Diane Henderson (Chef de Mission), Chanelle Young (Administrative Assistant)

MEDICAL: Rudranath Ramsawak (Doctor), Karielle De Bique (Physiotherapist), Verne Alleyne (Physiotherapist), Nicole Fuentes (Massage Therapist), Brent Elder (Massage Therapist), Shurlan Bonas (Massage Therapist), June Durham (Massage Therapist)

ATHLETICS: Robin Brereton (Coach) Ian Carter (Coach), Charles Joseph (Coach), Ismael Lopez Mastrapa (Coach), Dexter Voisin (Coach), George Comissiong (Manager)

AQUATICS: Chase Bloch (Coach)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nancy Joseph (Coach)

BOXING: Floyd Trumpet (Coach) Reynold Cox (Manager)

CYCLING: Erin Hartwell (Coach), Gabriel Thomas (Mechanic) Robert Farrier (Manager)

SHOOTING: Carl Tang (Manager)

SQUASH: Ryan Jagessar (Manager)

TABLE TENNIS: Ian Joseph (Manager)