Jury finds gym instructor not guilty of rape

A JURY in the San Fernando High Court has found a gym instructor not guilty of rape. Andre Skeete, 54, was on trial before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on the charge of raping a girl at Health Connection Gym in Couva.

A jury of nine members found Skeete not guilty of the charge that on September 28, 2004, he had given the girl, who was then 17, a massage in a room inside the gym.

The woman testified that during the massage, she fell asleep but was awoken by a sharp pain. She testified, through questioning by state attorney Anju Bhola, that the accused was having sex with her. She said she got up, changed her clothes and left the gym.

Skeete was represented by attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Michael Rooplal, who led evidence from him. He testified that he did have sex with the girl but it was consensual. A trainer at the gym testified on his behalf that he had spoken to the alleged victim after the massage and she was quite jovial and in good spirits.

The jury retired for just over an hour before delivering the not-guilty verdict.