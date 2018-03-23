EMA proposes $100,000 fine for poaching Scarlet Ibis
Environmental Management Authority (EMA) chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan has stated that a proposal to designate the Scarlet Ibis as an “environmentally sensitive species” has been drafted to further bolster the protection of the national bird.
Once approved, persons found in breach would be fined $100,000.
However she said legislation alone would not prevent the poaching of the indigenous bird adding that this would require a change in people’s attitudes to the nation’s wildlife and habitat.
Nathai- Gyan was speaking to reporters earlier this morning prior to the launch of the EMA's ISO 9001 workshop at Agate Building, Adesh Drive, SS Erin Road, Duncan village.