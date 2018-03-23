Dillon addresses fraud accusations: Neville is my friend

National Security Edmund Dillon, a former Chief of Defence Staff.

Responding to accusations of defrauding an incapacitated 88-year-old man of a high-rise condominium in Manhattan, New York, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon yesterday claimed that he is close friends with the man.

Dillon also claims both share a close friendship spanning more than 45 years and says it was this reason why he was given the property.

Speaking after a press conference for the Fused Response bilateral exercise with the US government this morning, Dillon said that he was given the property by Neville Piper who he claims is a close family friend and explained the property was procured through legal means.

Addressing calls for his resignation, Dillon said he was not going anywhere as there was no evidence to substantiate accusations made by Piper or his niece, who brought the matter before the New York Supreme Court.