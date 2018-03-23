Cops probe sexual assault of two school girls
Two schoolgirls were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents on Tuesday and the incidents are being investigated by Child Protection Unit officers from the Western and Eastern Divisions.
In the first incident, an Aranguez woman reported to the Child Protection Unit that her 15-year-old daughter a schoolgirl went missing from their Aranguez home, and attempts to find her were unsuccessful.
A search was carried out for the missing teen by relatives and police officers.
However, on Thursday the teenager returned to her home and informed her mother that on Tuesday she went to a Carenage guest house with a 23-year-old man where she had sexual intercourse.
The girl was interviewed by Police and named the man who sexually assaulted her. She was medically examined and a search was carried out for the suspect.
In the second incident, a Form Five student of a Secondary school in the east was at the Valencia home of her sister on Tuesday around 7 pm when a welder from the area entered the house while she was in the bedroom.
The 17-year-old told police the man ordered her to a bed where he sexually assaulted her. The girl made a report to the Valencia police and was medically examined. WPC Hamid is investigating.