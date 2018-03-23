AG: We’re neutral on judges’ sabbaticals

THE Government will take “a very neutral” position in seeking the courts’ ruling on whether judges are entitled to sabbaticals in the terms and conditions spelt out by the Salaries Review Commission’s 98th Report, promised Attorney General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Recently Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley vowed to seek the courts’ decision on judges’ sabbaticals, in the wake of his inquiry about former president Anthony Carmona agreeing to Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s request for a six-month sabbatical, a request later changed to an application for vacation.

Al-Rawi said the court will be invited to give its ruling and said, “We expect to file in a matter of days.”

He acknowledged that after a hearing in the High Court, an appeal can be made to the Appeal Court and then the Privy Council. However, he added, “It’s to be a very neutral position.”

Al-Rawi said the case is not one of litigation but of seeking a judicial interpretation.

“It should be quick,” he said, and he saw the case as “a very sharp and clear issue.”

The AG said his legal team is still being settled and gave no names.

Asked if the hearing will also examine the events in Archie’s matter, Al-Rawi said, it will consider “all issues.”