Accountant in court charged with assaulting attorney
SENIOR partner with auditing tax firm Ernst and Young Gregory Hannays appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates court charged with wounding attorney Ravi Dolsingh with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
Hannays appeared before acting deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the Fifth Court where the charge was read out to him.
It is alleged that on February 4, at Victoria Gardens, he assaulted Dolsingh.
Bail of $100,000, which was granted at the Four Roads Police Station when Hannays surrendered, was affirmed. He was charged by PC Seechan.