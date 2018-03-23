20 people left homeless after Ste Madeleine fire

These three houses were destroyed by a fire in Ste Madeline yesterday. Photo: Vashti Singh

Twenty people, including nine children, are homeless after a fire destroyed three houses on the same compound in Ste Madeleine on Thursday.

Donna Coombs-Smith, the family’s matriarch, said the fire started in a bedroom in her house shortly after 11am on Thursday. Within minutes, the two bedroom wooden house was burnt to the ground and the flames quickly spread to the two other houses located at Cipero Railway Line, Ste Madeline.

The fire also damaged the home of neighbour Irene Valentine, burning through a wall and causing her glass windows to shatter. Valentine, 63, was burned on her back, shoulders and arms as she ran out of her house in fear.

The families lost all their belongings and this morning, Coombs-Smith made an appeal to Housing Minister and San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell to assist them.

“When it was time to vote in the last election, I stained my finger for him, I made sure all my children and grandchildren voted for him…now where is he?” she asked. “Look at my plight, we have babies who lost down to the bottle they drink milk in, we need your help.”

Cradling her one of her three-year-old twin granddaughters, Coombs-Smith said it is through the generosity of neighbours that the children are being fed.

“A neighbour gave us two baby bottles and some milk, so we could feed the children something. We have nothing now and we need the help.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.