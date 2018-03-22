Zonal teams battle in Intercol cricket

SEVEN matches in round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 Knockout tournament will be played, today.

Defending champions Hillview College will face Trinity College East at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado from 10.30 am in a east battle. The game should be a keen contest as a number of Hillview players previously attended Trinity East.

In another interesting match, north zone rivals Fatima College and St Mary’s College will face off at the former’s school ground from 1 pm.

In a battle of the south, St Benedict’s College and Princes Town West Secondary will play at the Daren Ganga Recreational Ground in Barrackpore from 10.30 am. Kevin Rooplal of Princes Town West had one of the most impressive performances in round one. Rooplal struck the only century of the tournament so far, when he scored 108 to lead his team to a 72-run win over St Stephen’s College on Tuesday.

In another match, central teams Carapichaima East Secondary and Vishnu Boys Hindu College will play at the Beaucarro Ground in Freeport from 9 am.

One round two match will be played tomorrow when Signal Hill Secondary tackle Shiva Boys Hindu College at Canaan Ground in Tobago from 11 am.

ROUND TWO FIXTURES

Today

Naparima vs Couva East, Naparima, 1 pm

Presentation College, Chaguanas vs Manzanilla, Presentation, 12.30 pm

Hillview vs Trinity East, Honeymoon Park, 10.30 am

Fatima vs St Mary’s College, Fatima, 1 pm

Barrackpore West Secondary vs ASJA Boys, Charlieville at B’Pore West, 11 am

Carapichaima East vs Vishnu Boys, Beaucarro Ground, 9 am

St Benedict’s vs Princes Town West, Daren Ganga Recreation, 10.30 am

Friday

Signal Hill Secondary vs Shiva Boys, Canaan Ground, 11 am