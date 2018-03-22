Training to boost agro-industry
The Tobago House of Assembly is encouraging Tobagonians to grow their own food and support the drive to develop the agro-industry on the island and to this end, three THA Divisions have collaborated on a joint training programme within communities to improve the skills of persons who are interested in pursuing careers in the agro-based sector.
Through the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development, and Labour, the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries, and the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries, and the Environment, persons can enrol for various courses including landscaping, agricultural production and agro-processing.
Registration is opened to the general public
“Under the agriculture component, there is honey production, growing commercial crops, introduction to agriculture marketing, product branding, plant propagation, abattoir procedures and meat fabrication,” Secretary for Community development, Marslyn Melville-Jack has said.
The current cycle of training will also include landscaping and turf development, irrigation and water management in agriculture, ornamental production, and plant nursery management.
Persons will have the opportunity to be certified and be “transitioned as applicants for soft loans and grant funding from the Business Development Unit,” said Melville-Jack.
The programme will roll out at various locations from March 26. Persons can contact the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries at 635-1612 for more information.