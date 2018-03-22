Police arrest 8 suspected gang members during overnight anti-crime exercise

Officers of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Besson Street CID and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) arrested eight suspected members of the Rasta City Gang this morning, including one man which police believe may be a leader of the gang's Pashley Street, Laventille chapter.

The arrests were a result of anti-crime exercises in East Port of Spain, Laventille, and Beetham.

According to sources, between the hours of 3 am to 8 am today, officers descended on various houses in John John and Pashley Street in Laventille as well as the Beetham where they made the arrests. The men were held in relation to a series of robberies and shootings. They are expected to be interviewed by investigators and charged for the offences.

According to residents, the men have been described as "major players" in the Laventille underworld.