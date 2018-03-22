NY snowstorm affects CAL flights
SIX Caribbean Airlines (CAL) scheduled flights have been rescheduled and some cancelled owing to the approaching winter storm affecting New York City and environs. CAL said affected customers travelling to/from New York from March 20-22 will be permitted to change or cancel their reservations without penalty.
Customers are advised to visit
the airline’s website, www.Caribbean-airlines.com, and check their flight status before going to the airport or call the airline’s call centres for further details. The New York Times reported that a winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 am on Friday. People were told to expect six to ten inches of snow, strong winds and temperatures below freezing.
The New York Times also reported Governor Andrew M Cuomo had declared a state of emergency for the southern part of the state, including New York City, Westchester County and Long Island.
CAL’s website said yesterday that its BW O11 flights have been delayed and re-routed from Sangster Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica to John F Kennedy, New York and will operate from Kingston, Montego Bay and New York, while flights on the BWO17 and the BW552 on March 21 have been cancelled. Two flights on March 22, on the BWO16 and BW527, have been cancelled.