Nestlé investigates mould in juice packs

NESTLÉ has confirmed that it is investigating a “few isolated” cases of mould in juice packs and is co-operating fully with the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health in the provision of all requested information to support further checks.

Nestlé, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said it takes every precaution in the manufacturing and handling of its products. However, damage to the packaging may occur if the item falls or is dented during transportation or handling, for example. Such an occurrence can allow air to enter the package, causing mould growth inside of juice drink products.

The company said Orchard juices are made at its Valsayn factory under an internationally certified aseptic (sterile and hygienic) process that ensures quality of both products and packaging.

All products are extensively tested, the company said, at all points on the production chain – before, during and after manufacture. This includes juices and drinks and Tetra Pak packaging, which is made up of six layers that ensure that the product’s quality is maintained at the highest level.

Nestlé said it applies internationally recognised good manufacturing practices and a hazard analysis and critical control point system to ensure quality and safety in all its products, and these practices are verified annually by both internal and external certification bodies. Further, it said, its facility is audited yearly for hygienic compliance and is Food Safety System Certified 22000.

In addition to continuous internal training, Nestlé said, it collaborates closely with its transport contractors, distributors and retail partners to ensure high standards in transportation and pack handling.