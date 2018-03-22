Moruga man killed in accident

A Moruga family is in mourning after their 21-year-old relative died after his car slammed into a truck loaded with Liquid Petroleum Gas cylinders.

The accident happened around noon yesterday on the Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore. It is believed that Nadir Salick swerved in an attempt to avoid a pothole

Salick’s uncle, Eian Paul, told Newsday yesterday that his nephew was returning home after visiting his father at the San Fernando General Hospital. He was the only son for his parents. He had two sisters.

Salick’s father, Narine, a former police officer, has been hospitalised for the past week with heart problems.

“This has taken the family by shock,” Paul said, adding that his nephew was a quiet individual who was very easy going. He said Salick’s mother, Pamela, is in Canada and is making arrangements to return to the country.

This is the third fatal road accident this week in that area.

Paul said the Rochard Douglas Road is not safe as there are too many potholes and landslips.

On Tuesday, cyclist Roland Rampersad, 47, died on the same stretch. The father of five, from Mussarap Trace, Barrackpore, was killed when he was struck by a Nissan Frontier van driven by a woman. The driver never stopped. And on Sunday, 56-year-old Debbie Samaroo died when she was struck by a vehicle close to her home.

Barrackpore police are continuing investigations.