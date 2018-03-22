Mom furious after teacher cuts child’s hair

MISS CUT MY HAIR: The 11-year-old child who is accusing his teacher of cutting patches of hair from his head while at school on Wednesday.

JENSEN LA VENDE

AN 11-year-old aspiring athlete is traumatised after a school teacher made good on a promise, on Wednesday, to cut patches out of his hair because she found him to be unkempt.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, the child said he cried after being held down by the teacher who cut his hair in various spots and threatened to cut more off.

“I was reading my poem and miss called me,” the child said.

“When I went, I see she had the scissors in her hand so I ask her if she was going to cut my hair and she said yes. Then I put my hand on my head and she grabbed my neck and held me down and cut my hair.”

The standard four pupil, attending Brighton Anglican School, La Brea, is an aspiring footballer and was awarded the Most Valuable Player title in the Primary School League.

The child said, last month the teacher threatened to cut his hair and when he told his mother, she thought her son was not telling the complete story and dismissed it. The family lives less than five minutes walking distance from the school.

The incident took place around lunch time on Wednesday.

After the ordeal, he was forced to remain in school with classmates laughing at him and he was unable to leave the school compound. His mother says she was never contacted by the school. It was only when the child got home that she was told about what happened.

Yesterday, she visited the school and spoke with the principal and the teacher. She told Newsday she just wanted an apology from the teacher and the school but what she got was disrespect and a “wrong and strong” attitude from the teacher.

She said the principal apologised and gave the family $40 for the child to get a proper haircut after she insisted that the school take responsibility for the incident. The upset mother said the teacher admitted to cutting her son’s hair because she found he was “untidy” in school.

“I am going to the Ministry of Education first thing in the morning.”