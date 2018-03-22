Man to appear in court for assaulting attorney
A senior partner at a leading auditing firm is expected to appear in the Port of Spain magistrates’ court today, charged with the alleged assault of attorney Ravi Dolsingh.
Dolsingh was attacked in early February and required surgery for damage to facial artery and nerves. A drinking glass was smashed in his face. He received over 50 stitches. Sources said the suspect surrendered to PC Siewchand at the Four Road Police Station in Diego Martin at about 3.30 pm, in the company of his attorney Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson.