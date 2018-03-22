Fire blaze past Police Youth Club in final

Fire’s goal defence Onella Jack (right) intercepts a pass to Police’s goal attack Tamirah Hollingsworth, during Monday’s final

JAMEELA MCCARTHY was the star of the show, on Monday, at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence in Macoya, as Fire blazed past Police Youth Club in the final of the Courts All Sectors Netball League Premiership Division Knockout competition.

McCarthy, who played in the goal-shoot position, delivered 34 goals from 42 attempts to pace Fire to a 36-23 victory. Goal-attack Simone Morgan got a perfect two from two for Fire, who led 18-12 at half-time. Goal-attack Tahirah Hollingsworth was the leading goal-getter for Police Youth Club with 13 from 20, while goal-shoots Cheynelle Dolland (six from eight) and Joelisa Cooper (four from four) were also on target.

There were also two Retro Division matches contested on the day.

In the first fixture, Bermudez emerged victorious 37-25 over Harlem.

Debra Peters scored 27 from 36 and Althea McCollin 10 from 18 for Bermudez, who led 10-7, 21-12 and 32-14 at the end of the first three quarters.

Harlem’s scoring revolved around Denise Rose’s 21 from 31 and Maylin Peters’ four from seven.

Debra Alie shot 25 from 34 and Camille Aubin four from eight as TSTT cruised past Les Enfants 29-12.

Les Enfants, who were down 6-1 after the first quarter, 12-4 at the half and 20-8 after the third quarter, got seven from 13 from Joanne Payne and five from 10 from Michelle Hutchins.