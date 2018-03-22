Fatima, St Joseph Convent lead secondary schools
Schools Duathlon
ST JOSEPH Convent Port of Spain and Fatima College, were the top schools when the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF) hosted its fourth instalment of the TTTF Secondary Schools Multi-Sport Series, with a duathlon held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.
It was a thrilling day of healthy competition with over 80 participants from 19 schools throughout the country participating.
In the end, Fatima topped the overall points among the boys schools, while St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain topped the girls.
Overall, Fatima are leading with 2245 points, followed by St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain with 1480 points and St Mary’s College with 880 points at the end of the second event of the Multi-Sport Series 2017/2018. The Triathlon Championships, which is the final event, will be held in the next school term.
The High Point TTTF Secondary Schools Multi-Sport trophy will be awarded at the end of the series and the winner will be based on the points earned by the schools.
RESULTS
Boys 13 & Under (1km run/3km bike/500m run)
1 Luke Ferreira - Fatima - 13:05
2 Ryan Hospedales - Fatima - 13:55
3 David Archer - Fatima - 14:08
Girls 13 & Under (1km run/3km bike/500m run)
1 Rebecca Lezama - Holy Name Convent - 14:15
2 Chiara Mohammed - Lucia’s Private - 15:15
3 Imani Bishop - St Joseph’s Convent - 15:37
Boys 14-15 (1.5km run/4km bike/800m run)
1 Troy Llanos - Fatima - 16:14
2 Matthew Wortman - Fatima - 16:59
3 Samuel Rudden - North Gate - 17:15
Girls 14-15 (1.5km run/4km bike/800m run)
1 Zahra Gaskin - Bishops East - 18:47
2 Kaya Rankine-Beadle - SAGHS - 18:57
3 Ashleigh Scott - St Joseph’s Convent - 19:22
Boys 16 & Over (2km run/6k bike/1km run)
1 Darian Nimblett - Fatima - 21:48
2 Kareem Mason - St Mary’s College - 21:52
3 Jean-Marc Granderson - QRC - 22:05
Girls 16 & Over (2km run/6k bike/1km run)
1 Rachel Grosberg - SJC - 24:02
2 Kristin Scott - SJC - 25:09
3 Noa Shepherd - SJC - 27:10
Relays (1.5km run/4km bike/500m run)
1 Fatima - 14:58
2 Fatima - 15:23
3 St Mary’s Team One - 15:24