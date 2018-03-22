Dunross in front among primary schools
DUNROSS Preparatory School dominated the competition, when the TT Triathlon Federation hosted the fourth instalment of the Atlantic Primary Schools Multi-Sport Series, with a duathlon held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.
With over 170 participants from 23 schools throughout the country, competition was fierce. The Dunross athletes were on top of their game, placing in the top three in all but one race, while taking first, second and third place in the team relays.
At the end of the second event of the Multi-Sport Series 2017/2018, Dunross are leading with 2125 points, followed by Holistic with 775 points and St Monica’s with 760 points.
The Triathlon Championships, which is the final event in the Atlantic Multisport Series, will be held in the next school term.
The High Point Atlantic Primary Schools Multi-Sport trophy will be awarded at the end of the series and the winner will be based on the points earned by the schools.
RESULTS
Boys 7 & Under (300m run/700m ride/150m run)
1 Rishard Maharaj - Warrenville Presby - 4:52
2 Rafael Wan - International School - 5:09
3 Aziz Hadeed - Dunross - 5:12
Girls 7 & Under (300m run/700m ride/150m run)
1 Abella Mollenthiel - St Monica’s - 5:22
2 Elianna Lee - Dunross - 6:31
3 Leah De Freitas - Dunross - 6:57
Boys 8-9 (500m run/1km ride/250m run)
1 Lucas Shaw - Dunross - 6:10
2 Finn De Freitas - Dunross - 6:12
3 Jaden Mills - Med - 6:30
Girls 8-9 (500m run/1km ride/250m run)
1 Savannah Ayoung - Holistic - 6:28
2 Maleah Butler - Dunross - 6:32
3 Gianna Pichery - Holy Name Prep - 7:07
Boys 10-11 (800m run/2 km ride/400m run)
1 Tristan Scott - St Andrews - 10:26
2 Ross Wortman - Dunross - 10:46
3 Dante Pichery - Holy Name Prep - 10:52
Girls 10-11 (800m run/2 km ride/400m run)
1 Seffi Scott - St Monica’s - 11:00
2 Calypso Ayoung - Holistic - 11:23
3 Alyssa Cheekes - Dunross - 11:39
Boys 12 & Over (1km run/3km ride/500m run)
1 James Castagne-Hay - St Andrews - 13:02
2 Justin Boynes - Holistic - 13:09
3 Alex Mendes - Maple Leaf - 13:13
Girls 12 & Over (1km run/3km ride/500m run)
1 Makaira Wallace - Dunross - 14:32
2 Mekelle Cedeno - St Monica’s - 14:39
3 Ashleigh Thomas - St Monica’s - 16:10
Relays (800m run/2km bike/400m run)
1 Dunross Team One - 9:27
2 Dunross Team Five - 9:48
3 Dunross Team Two - 9:52