Dillon: Heightened protection for prison officers

TALKS are ongoing between the Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Prisons on whether prison officers whose lives are under threat, should be issued firearms for protection while off-duty, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon told the House of Representatives yesterday.

Replying to an Opposition question in the name of Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, Dillon listed a raft of measures being taken to protect such officers, securing both their workplace and home surroundings.

Saying the Government has given support to the TT Prison Service on officers’ safety, he said the Police Service and Defence Force are collaborating to heighten security across prisons. “As such there is round-the-clock surveillance around the homes of the officers whose lives have been threatened.”

More armed personnel have been placed at prison entrances and strategic points, and there are more patrols around prison perimeters. Dillon said he and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi recently met the Prison Officers Association to discuss legislation against people who attack officers. The Ministry of Housing has met the association to discuss relocating officers who are under threat, he added. Officers are daily told to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Dillon also said, “Discussions are underway regarding the provision of alarm systems and electronic surveillance at the homes of prison officers.”

Otherwise, he disclosed that since last July, TT has had a Mexican military attaché, Wing General Otoniel Gomez Morales, but said no talks have been held on the possible presence of Mexican cartels alleged to be in TT, in reply to a question from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.