cmb wins 33 ADDY awards

cmb team celebrates copping the title as the “Most successful agency in the region” at the American Advertising Federation-Caribbean Awards 2018.

As advertising agency cmb marks its 50th anniversary, the company has more reason to celebrate after winning 33 ADDY Awards. From among 30 agencies across the Caribbean, cmb was named the “Most Successful Agency in the Region” for the second consecutive year. The agency won awards across diverse sectors and categories ranging from traditional, to events and digital ads.

Managing director of cmb Mark White said, “Successful creative invention is always the result of a sound, effective strategy aimed at a real client need or objective; it’s focus that steers you towards infinity.”

The American Advertising Federation Caribbean awards is the advertising industry’s largest, most comprehensive and prestigious annual competition rewarding the creative excellence in the art of advertising. The CAF ADDY Awards receives entries from the wider Caribbean including Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Lucia, St Maarten, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

The results of the 2018 ADDY Awards for the region were released on March 9. cmb earned 19 gold and 13 silver, including 12 awards for KFC for the Most Successful Client in the Region and 11 awards for the Citizen Security Programme (CSP) for the I am Citizen campaign, which was named the Most Successful Campaign in the Region. For CSP, the agency was also awarded in the Best of Public Service category. The agency also took home five awards for the International Development Bank (one gold, four silver), three awards for NP (two gold, one silver) and one silver for First Citizens.