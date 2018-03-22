Calls for hangman's return at Paramin police town meeting
Despite a relatively low turnout of residents at a police town hall meeting in Paramin on Wednesday night, officers received several suggestions on how to deal with increasing crime rate by public, including one resident who called for a re-introduction of hanging.
Thomas Sanoir a resident of La Fillette Road, Paramin during his contribution to the meeting, said rampant crime and increasingly brazen criminals demanded a drastic response by the Government and called on the senior officers to use their influence to push for the return of the death penalty.
Citing the execution of notorious drug lord Nankissoon Boodram aka "Dole Chadee" in 1999, Sanoir said for the week leading up to his execution there were no reported murders and believed this was evidence of the death penalty's effectiveness as a deterrent.