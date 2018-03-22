Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

HE’S DEAD: Shivanand Rampersad holds a photo of his 47-year-old brother Roland Rampersad who was killed in an accident on Tuesday night.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

THE female driver who struck cyclist Roland Rampersad on Tuesday night, killing him instantly, was overtaking a line of vehicles and speeding.

This according to an eyewitness who said the woman swung in front of his car after overtaking four other vehicles and collided with Rampersad at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Sukhan Trace, Barrackpore.

The 47-year-old father of five was riding his bicycle on his way to lime with his eldest son when the accident happened.

The woman drove off, leaving Rampersad lying on the side of the road, his body mangled from the impact.

Newsday understands the woman drove to a male relative’s home, parked her Frontier pick-up and then went to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She allegedly told doctors she had been involved in an accident and her heart was “racing off.” Doctors contacted police who were able to connect the woman to the accident.

Police said the woman is not in custody as an autopsy on Rampersad has not been done yet.

Acting Cpl Langley of the Barrackpore police station is continuing investigations.

Rampersad’s brother, Shivanand, said he last spoke to his brother about an hour before the accident at his Mussarap Trace, Barrackpore home.

“He was wearing a vest and he said the fellas had told him it was girly, so he wanted to take it off,” Shivanand said. “But I told him it was looking good, don’t worry. He told me he was going to check his son and he left.” A short while later, Shivanand said he too left home to buy food.

“I was coming back home, I saw a commotion on the road and I saw a body lying there.

Something in me caused me to ask a police officer what happened and he recognised me and said “Shiva, come quick, is your brother.”

He said Rampersad worked for the past 17 years as a tobacco picker in Canada and was arranging to go to Canada in June.

He described Rampersad as a hard-working, humble man who did his best to take care of his children. He said his brother used his bicycle as his only means of transport as he never had a driver’s permit.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre today.