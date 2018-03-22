40 kids to participate in March Mayhem Basketball Skills Clinic

Dwight Yorke

On Saturday and Sunday, Spartans TT Sports Club will host March Mayhem Basketball Skills Clinic with American coach Mark Cook.

Spartans TT has partnered with British Airways on this Clinic as part of their Flying Start programme, which is a global charity partnership between British Airways and Comic Relief. British Airways wants to help give children in the countries, which they fly, to the chance to have a brighter future. This is why 100 percent of monies raised by this Clinic will go directly to Comic Relief.

The camp will be hosted at the Jean Pierre Complex from noon to 3 pm both days. A total of 40 kids from different clubs, between the ages of 14-17 years, were selected to participate in this two-day skills Clinic.

As part of their sponsorship, British Airways will have Gold cardholders, and local sports icon, Dwight Yorke, make an appearance at the start of the event, noon on Saturday. He has also pledged to give a motivational lecture to the kids on the essential ingredients to success in sports and at the end, distribute autographed Manchester United t-shirts to each participant. Cook is certified by FIBA, NFHS, Stanford University and Columbia University. Cook has worked with Fast Break Kids AAU, Brooklyn Rams AAU and Urban Assembly of Global Commerce High School, before becoming head coach of the Boys JV Basketball team at Avenues The World Upper School in 2014.

He worked with NYC Basketball Kids, and has had the opportunity to lead youth basketball clinics with the Brooklyn Nets and NBA players such as Zach Lavine, CJ McCollum and Devin Booker.