Wednesday 21 March 2018
Woman stabbed to death in San Juan attack

EHS Services try to save a woman who was stabbed in San Juan yesterday afternoon

Blood washed over the San Juan Croisee earlier today, as a woman who up to press time had not been identified was fatally stabbed by a male assailant. Police officers are, at this point, still not sure whether the stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute, or an attempted robbery.

Two men intervened in the stabbing and detained the attacker until police officers could arrive, and the woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. However it was too late for the woman who died as a result of her wounds at hospital.

The fatal stabbing occurred at about 2.30 pm.

Witnesses told Newsday, the assailant was seen at the Croisee, on the side of the Priority Bus Route, and when he saw the woman who was standing across the road, he crossed the road and began dealing her several stabs about the body, before running away.

He was eventually detained by witnesses and arrested by North Eastern Division Police officers.

