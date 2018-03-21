Woman as head of armed forces augers well for TTDF, country

JENSEN LA VENDE

On Monday morning, Paula-Mae Weekes became the first female president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with all the power she assumed, leader of the armed forces must be the one of greatest.

Newsday spoke with two past Chief of Defence Staff office holders and the current CDS, who all welcomed a woman to lead an organisation which was once male only and now male dominated. Commodore Hayden Pritchard said her inauguration validates all women and not just members of the Defence Force.

Pritchard said: "Having recently celebrated International Women's day by honouring women pioneers of the TTDF, The inauguration of the first woman as President of Trinidad and Tobago adds to the joy and pride we in the TTDF feel in this period. From the CDS and leadership of the TTDF, we understand, promote and celebrate the excellence of our women because we know it makes us stronger. Accordingly, the inauguration of our first woman president continues the validation of our women not just in the TTDF but our country as a whole. As CDS it is indeed a great honour and personal joy to be at the helm of the TTDF in these historic times. I look forward to serving under this accomplished and distinguished daughter of our soil as new Commander in Chief, and I am confident she will excel in that role."

Former CDS and current National Security Minister Edmund Dillon expressed a similar sentiment. Dillon said there was once a time when women were not allowed to join the TTDF and only in the 1980's was this changed. From then to now having the ultimate leader of the defence force being a woman is great Dillon said adding that the adjustment to women joining the defence force was a culture shock. He said Weekes being Commander in Chief of the armed forces will not be a culture shock as President Weekes brings her professionalism to the office. He added that the inauguration taking place while the celebrations of International Women's Day remains fresh in the minds of the country and by extension the world, her appointment Monday "speaks volume".

"I believe she will do well given her legal background and as the first female President it will augur well for the Defence Force. I believe strongly that as the first female Commander in Chief, I know she will gain the respect of the men and women of the Defence Force" Dillon said.

Pritchard's predecessor former CDS Rodney Smart, said Weekes is an "excellent choice" for president. He added that for the 50 plus years of independence and her inauguration happening so close to International Women's Day, it is a significant milestone not just for the country but the Caribbean.

On Monday, Weekes in her maiden speech called on the country to do their best to make the country greater by each person in their respective spheres assuring that they do what is right and with best of their ability. She told the gathering at the Queen's Park Savannah she was not asking for a honeymoon period. Not aiming her words at anyone, she said she once climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, a mount, she said, that begins with "killaman".