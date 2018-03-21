West Indies qualify for World Cup

Carlos Brathwaite celebrates a wicket during the World Cup qualifying tournament.

IT WAS not convincing, but West Indies booked a place in the 2019 ICC World Cup with a victory over Scotland in the World Cup Qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, today.

Batting first, West Indies could only manage 198 all out in 48.4 overs. Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels both scored half centuries, scoring 66 and 51 respectively. Safyaan Sharif took three for 27, while Brad Wheal grabbed 3/34 for Scotland.

In reply, Scotland got to 125/5 in 35.2 overs when rain ended the match to give West Indies the win by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method. West Indies booked a spot in the 2019 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from May to July next year.