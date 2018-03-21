Suspect in Sobo quadruple murder not yet charged

The house in Sobo Village, La Brea where on Tuesday the bodies of four people - a man, a woman and two teenaged girls were found. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

THE SUSPECT in the quadruple murder in Sobo Village, La Brea has not yet been charged, reported police Public Information Officer ASP Michael Jackman.

He provided the update during the police weekly media briefing held on Wednesday at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

He said the suspect had been in custody since Sunday but had not been charged, adding that the investigative process is lengthy and very complex and there are certain things that needed to be addressed before the suspect was charged.

The suspect, unnamed in the police statement, was apprehended just after walking along a roadway leading out of St Alban’s Quarry, about 200 metres off the Valencia stretch, far from the scene of his alleged crime. He was held by officers of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit, under Sgt Vaughan Waldropt. The suspect was carrying a green knapsack containing clothing, the police said. The suspect was turned over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3, under Supt Lindon Greenidge.

Last Wednesday, the country was horrified to learn of the overnight slaughter of Michael Scott, a La Brea stalwart and former schoolteacher-turned-landlord, and his tenant, Abigail Chapman, 41, her daughter, Olivia and Olivia’s school friend, Michaela Mason. Olivia and Michaela were just 15 and 14 years old, respectively. Abigail Chapman had previously made reports of domestic violence to the La Brea Police Station against the suspect; three officers have been suspended over allegations that they did not sufficiently investigate the matter.

Asked about the suspended officers yesterday Jackman responded the officers did take a report from the victim and had made attempts to arrest the individual.

"That has nothing to do with the action that would have followed."

Jackman was also asked about the issue of absenteeism of officers during Carnival 2018. He responded that the absent officers had been identified, the process was already initiated and investigation had been launched regarding the officers and Special Reserve Officers.

