St Mary’s earn narrow win over SEPOS
ST MARY’S held off a determined challenge from South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) to register a narrow 37-36 win in the second game of a male Under-15 double-header, in the TT Schools Basketball Association North Zone.
St Mary’s, who led 20-19 at the half-time interval ,on Monday, at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, got a game-high 17 points from Christian Benjamin, while Luke Mobhair contributed 16 points. Rushaun George was the leading scorer for SEPOS, with 14 points.
In the earlier fixture, Success Laventille got the better of East Mucurapo 38-27.
Jabari Elder and Malique Jacobs each netted 18 points for Success Laventille, who held a slim 21-19 edge at the half, while Roberto Palmer notched 15 for East Mucurapo. Three games, in the male Under-20 category, were carded to take place on Sunday.
St Francis Boys (formerly Belmont Boys) defeated St Anthony’s 47-38.
The scoring for St Francis Boys were shared among four players – Donte Hazard’s 11, Israel Daniel’s nine and eight apiece from Nathaniel Duncan and Isaac Small.
St Anthony’s, who trailed 20-19 at the midway stage, got 15 points from Joel Theodore, while Jaheem Job and Joel Romain each netted nine.
The other two games ended in 20-0 default victories, by Fatima and QRC, over Malick and Trinity respectively.