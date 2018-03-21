Rooplal, Jawahir star in Intercol T20 cricket

JELANI BECKLES

KEVIN Rooplal and Sanjay Jawahir had incredible performances for Princes Town Secondary School and ASJA Boys College, Charlieville respectively in round one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol Knockout T20 competition, yesterday.

At the Princes Town West Secondary School Ground, Rooplal slammed 108 to propel the home team to a competitive 166 for eight batting first. Jezron Ramjaggessar was the best bowler for St Stephen’s College grabbing four for 22.

In reply, St Stephen’s could only get 94/9 with Alexsi Harripersad scoring 27 and Avinash Roopnarine making 22. Daniel Cooper and Naim Mohammed were the chief destroyers for Princes Town West taking 3/13 and 3/14 respectively as Princes Town prevailed by 72 runs.

At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, ASJA Boys College (Charlieville) defeated Presentation College, San Fernando by 120 runs.

ASJA Boys posted a massive 183/4 with Jawahir cracking 90 not out off 39 deliveries. Jawahir was ably supported by Danny Ramjitsingh who struck 46 off 45 balls. Vanir Maharaj snatched 1/34 in four overs.

Presentation struggled at the crease and were dismissed for 63 in 12.3 overs. Samir Maharaj top scored with 20 from 10 deliveries for Presentation.

Stephen Boodoo took 3/10 in 3.3 overs, while Abdur Hosein snatched 3/15 in three overs. Ramjitsingh also contributed with the ball taking 2/13.

OTHER SCORES

Vishnu Boys Hindu 176 (Sameer Ali 35, Shiva Sankar 25, Sarvesh Dindial 25) vs El Dorado East 77 (Jolon Williams 15; Leonardo Francis 3/3, Aryan Sammy 2/9, Sameer Ali 2/21) Vishnu Boys won by 99 runs

Barataria South 47 (Praveen Ali 18; Andre Seetaram 4/25, Nikhil Naraynsingh 3/5, Joshua Dookie 2/9) vs St Mary’s College 48/3 (6.1 overs) (Leon Basanoo 22) St Mary’s won by seven wickets

Couva East 171/8 (Shay Singh 52, Sachin Dean 33, Dylano Manohar 19; Cullan Parmanan 3/38) vs ASJA Boys College (San Fernando) 131/9 (Farraz Khan 32, Alex Gopaul 18; Javeed Mohammed 2/15, Aneez Mohammed 2/18) Couva East won by 40 runs

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Queen’s Royal College vs Trinity College East, QRC Ground, 2 pm