Primary school students treated to aircraft tour
Light aircraft from North America, Europe and Trinidad landed at the ANR Robinson Airport last Friday on a pilots’ two-day training stop-over for Governor General's Cup Caribbean Air Rally 2018.
Primary school students were treated to a tour of the planes, as the pilots and crew were welcomed by Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart Phillips and Administrator in the Tourism Division, Claire Davidson-Williams. Later that night, the Air Rally participants were treated to a cultural reception at the Pembroke Heritage Cultural
The rally, which will feature some 15 aircraft, will take place from April 2-13 – and cover eight Caribbean islands.
President of the International Air Rally, Catherine Tobeanas, a pilot from Canada, told Newsday Tobago the group will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and has been visiting the Caribbean since 2010. “The International Air Rally’s goal is to facilitate, encourage and
increase the movement of private aircraft to various destinations whilst promoting the destination,” she said.