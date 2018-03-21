Neyo, Tanya Stephens, Tarrus Riley in line-up

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE artistes have been named for the 2018 edition of the Tobago Jazz Experience, which is scheduled for April 28 and 29.

Executive chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission George Leacock made the announcement before a room filled with stakeholders and included members of the media at the conference room of the commission in Scarborough, Tobago.

He named the international and regional artistes already confirmed among the headliners, adding that one more international act is to be revealed later.

“Appearing in Speyside, we will have Tanya Stephens.

“Tanya Stephens, Tarrus Riley, Anthony Hamilton and Neyo have been confirmed for the Tobago Jazz Experience 2018. There is another artiste who, in staying in our lane and ensuring that we don’t damage our negotiations with the artistes and so on, who will be named a little bit later on. There are some people who may say that that individual may rival the headliners already named, but we do have a couple more I’s to dot and a couple more T’s to cross. We’ll not have another function like this to name one artiste, we would simply ‘leak’ it on Facebook,” he said.

Leacock said the event will only accommodate two shows, compared to previous years when it was a nine-day festival.

“In 2018, those shows are Jazz in the East Caribbean Night on Saturday 28 April, and World Music International Night on Sunday 29 April.

“Caribbean Night will take place in Speyside and International Night at Pigeon Point. The entry fee for Pigeon Point will be $600 per person general admission and $750 per person, drinks inclusive, VIP. It has been decided that Jazz in the East Caribbean Night will remain a free event in 2018.

Leacock said tickets will go on sale from Friday and will be sold electronically.

“Tickets will be available at all NLCB outlets in an arrangement with Suntixx. Tickets will also be available online from the same provider. The first batch of tickets will go on sale this Friday, the online systems will allow us real-time feedback on ticket sales and will guide the ramping-up of our accommodation both at the venue and transportation arrangements.”

He announced that the budget this year is $7.3 million, adding that the primary target market this year is Trinidad and not the international market, as was catered to in previous years.

He remains optimistic that the air- and sea bridge challenges will be resolved in time for the event.