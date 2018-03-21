Michaela was told to stay away

WORDS OF COMFORT: Bishop Christopher Henry speaks to mourners at the funeral for murder victim Michaela Mason at the Sobo Village recreation ground in La Brea yesterday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

STACY MOORE

GRANDFATHER of murdered 15-year-old Olivia Chapman said he warned his granddaughter’s friend, 14-year-old Michaela Mason to stay away from the apartment in which she, his granddaughter and daughter were brutally murdered at Kanhai Settlement, La Brea.

Everton Charles was addressing mourners at Michaela’s funeral yesterday at the Sobo Village recreation ground in La Brea. Charles said he told Michaela that “things were happening at the house and she must stay away.”

As he fought to hold back tears, Charles said Michaela was not supposed to be at the house that day, but he believed she and his granddaughter Olivia may have “forgotten something and went into the apartment.” Michaela , Olivia and her 41-year-old mother Abigail and landlord Michael Scott, 69, were killed on Tuesday last week. Michaela’s throat was slit while the other three victims were bludgeoned and then stabbed to death. A 38-year-old man, who was once in a relationship with Abigail, is in custody assisting police with their investigation. He was held three days ago while walking along a roadway leading out of St Alban’s Quarry, about 200 metres off the Valencia stretch. He was held by members of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit. The man allegedly confessed to the killings saying he was upset with Abigail after the relationship ended. Charles said his granddaughter and Michaela were good friends and often studied together. But when things began to take a turn for the worst, he told Michaela to stay away from the apartment.

“I said ‘Michaela I don’t mind you coming here, but I am afraid of what was happening here (in the house she was killed)’,”

He said because of the things happening in the house, Abigail and Olivia had moved to another apartment owned by Scott.