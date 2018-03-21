Man killed in Rio Claro house fire
A HOUSE fire on Monday night claimed the life of a man, believed to be that of its owner 66-year-old year Heeralal Deonarine.
Police reports are that shortly after 8 pm, residents of Old Mayaro Road, Libertville in Rio Claro, saw huge flames from the house and contacted the fire station. Neighbours called out to the owner, who is a pensioner, and they did not get a response.
When fire officers responded and out the flames, they found the charred remains of a human in the bedroom area. The house was destroyed.
The cause of the fire as well as the cost of the house and household articles are yet to be determined.
When Newsday visited the area yesterday, relatives said they were too distraught to say anything.
Rio Claro police are investigating.