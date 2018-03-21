Just In
Wednesday 21 March 2018
Local

Man charged for showing porn to school girls

Christopher Nandlal making his way to the San fernando traffic court, charged with two counts of showing nude photos to ASJA girls students at the college on Todd street San Fernando on Tuesday

 

A SELF-proclaimed artist appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court today charged with showing pornographic photos to school girls in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Christopher Nandlal, 52, was remanded into custody having been denied bail because he refused to be fingerprinted by the police.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning along Todd Street, San Fernando, in front the ASJA Girls' College at about 7.30 am while children were making their way to the school.

Nandlal appeared before Magistrate Kerianne Byer who read to him the charge of exposing a child to pornographic material, namely nude drawings.

PCs Alister Redhead, Seedarie and Ramesar, responded to a report that one of the students complained that she was shown nude drawings.

The charge was laid indictably by Redhead under Section 41 of the Children's Act. Nandlal was not called upon to plead.

A second charge read to Nandlal alleged that on the same day he had cocaine for the purpose of trafficking within 500 metres of the ASJA Girls college. Prosecutor Sgt Chandarjit Jhilmit told the magistrate Nandlal refused to be fingerprinted by police and, as a result, a background trace could not be done.

Byer told Nandlal she could not decide on the issue of bail without the trace being done, but he replied "Maam, I'm in the drawing business." She remanded him into custody to reappear tomorrow.

