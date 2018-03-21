Liat, CAL work together

LIAT is set to operate a wet lease service on the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago, which started on Monday and will continue until April 30. The airline would operate a ATTR 72. A “wet lease” includes aircraft crew and maintenance. The Government of TT will underwrite the cost of the wet lease.

Owing to the lack of vessels to service the seabridge, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has been working with the Port Authority to facilitate passengers with confirmed ferry tickets. However, CAL said those with tickets for the cargo ship MV Cabo Star would not be accommodated. This arangement began since March 13 after the TT Express and the TT Spirit were both put on drydock for maintenance. This arrangement will enable CAL to provide the additional capacity needed on the airbridge at present. Chief executive officer of LIAT Juulie Reifer-Jones said this type of coooperation was an important part of maintaining connectivity.

“We are happy to enter into this agreement with Caribbean Airlines to assist them in providing this integral service,” she said. She noted that the Government of TT was a shareholder in LIAT.