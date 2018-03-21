Cunupia farmer missing
A Cunupia farmer is missing.
Relatives of Pooran Ramsaran, 37, say he was last seen around noon yesterday in Felicity.
Ramsaran was driving his Silver Grey Navara pick-up, registration TCR 7009, at the time. The vehicle is also missing.
The last thing he told relatives was that he was going to pick up produce. Checks last night by relatives revealed he never made it to his destination.
Relatives said they checked hospitals but could not find Ramsaran, so they made a report to police last night.
Anyone with information concerning Ramsaran's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 999, 555 or any police station.