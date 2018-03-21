Accident in 2013: State to compensate man

PREMNATH Rampaul was standing on a bridge at School Street in Felicity, when on July 29, 2013, the driver of one of the vehicles in the convoy of then Attorney General Anand Ramlogan’s security detail, ran over his leg.

Rampaul, 61, had to undergo multiple surgery – at Gulf View Medical and San Fernando General – had a metal plate inserted in his leg and later removed, and may have to have another operation sometime in the future. He has been left with a permanent limp and his right leg is now six inches shorter.

Although Rampaul, who works at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, no longer uses crutches, he is still in pain, something that he will experience for the next decade, according to evidence at the trial for compensation adjudicated on by Justice Ricky Rahim in the Port of Spain High Court.

Last year, the judge found Lance Cpl Marvin Straker and the State liable for Rampaul’s personal injuries and in a ruling delivered earlier this month, Rahim ordered them to pay a total of $269,037 in compensation.

In his ruling, the amount for general and special damages is to be reduced by 25 per cent for each category. His doctor testified at the trial that Rampaul will be left with a 25 per cent permanent partial disability and although he is back at work will be handicapped for the rest of his life.

Rampaul, at the time of the accident, was with a friend going to vote in the Chaguanas-West by-election.

According to Rampaul’s evidence, when he was hit by the vehicle, he lost consciousness and only regained it while at the Gulf View Medical Centre in San Fernando.

It was here that he was told what happened. He described the excruciating pain he experienced in his head, neck and legs. He had surgery and developed an infection. He said those six days were the “worst days of his life” as the constant severe pain mentally destroyed him.

He said he felt completely miserable.

On August 4, he was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment and a metal plate was inserted in his leg which had to be tightened once or twice per day. He remained there until August 31. Three months later the metal plate was removed and he stayed in a cast for six months.

An active person before the accident, he said he had to use crutches for another two years.

He had further surgery in July 2015 and was only deemed fit to go back to work on January 3, 2016. At the trial, Rampaul also said before the accident he enjoyed walking on mornings and evenings and as a “free spirited person” he enjoyed socialising and going to the beach and recreational clubs.

He no longer enjoys his walks because of his limp and the pain. In his award for compensation, Rahim also ordered interest to be paid as well as 75 per cent of Rampaul’s legal bills.