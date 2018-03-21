Abigail and Olivia to be buried today

Abigail Chapman.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

TODAY will mark another day of mourning for the La Brea community as a murdered mother and her daughter will be laid to rest.

Relatives, neighbours and friends will bid farewell to Abigail Chapman, 41, and her daughter Olivia, 16, in a joint service in La Brea.

The two were among four killed in Sobo Village on March 13. The other victims were landlord Michael Scott, 69, and Olivia’s schoolmate Michaela Mason, 14.

The suspect was held by police on Sunday in Valencia and reportedly confessed to the gruesome killings. Michaela was laid to rest yesterday, and murdered TT Defence Force Staff Sgt Ken Palmer will also be laid to rest in La Brea tomorrow.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Abigail’s mother, Cristine Jones said there will be tributes in song and by drummers during the service.

Jones said although she could not attend Michaela’s funeral, many of her family members were there lending support.

She said she never knew or interacted with the teen’s family before but their grief has formed a bond between the families.

“I visited their home the last night of the wake and I have promised myself that after the funerals, I will try to look for the child’s family on a regular basis.” The joint service for Abigail and Olivia will begin at 1pm at the La Brea Seventh Day Adventist Church.