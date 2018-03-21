$900,000 in marijuana destroyed in Moruga
SOUTHERN Division Task Force officers destroyed marijuana trees and cured marijuana with an estimated street value of $900,000 during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Moruga district on Sunday.
The exercise which was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, supervised by Sgt Deodath Seepersad and included officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, the Moruga Police and personnel from the Defence Force. It began at 11 am and ended at 4 pm.
Acting on information, the officers proceeded approximately half mile into a forested area along the coastline at Beach Road, Marac Village in Moruga, where they discovered a marijuana field with approximately 500 fully grown trees, 40 kilogrammes of cured marijuana, two camps and 48 rounds of 12 gauge cartridges. The drugs and camp were subsequently destroyed. No one was arrested.