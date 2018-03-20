Woman-beating bandit gets 30 months’ jail
A PORT of Spain magistrate on Tuesday sentenced the man who robbed a woman at Gallus Street in Woodbrook two weeks ago, to 30 months in jail.
Magistrate Cheron Raphael imposed the jail term when Hunte returned to the 11th Magistrates Court to be sentenced. Last week he pleaded guilty to robbing Elena Rivers of a gold chain.
Rivers was walking on Gallus Street around 3.30 pm with her son, aged two, when she was attacked, pushed to the ground, cuffed in the face and robbed of her chain.
Hunte was sought by police after he was captured on a surveillance camera at Gallus Street and surrendered to police.
The footage of the incident went viral hours after the robbery.