TT Boxing Board gets new home

DARRYL Smith, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, cut the ribbon to formally open the new office of the TT Boxing Board of Control (TTBBC), at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Friday.

Also at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were officials from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Sport Company of TT (SporTT).

The TTBBC, which is responsible for the monitoring and oversight of professional boxing in TT, was formerly based in St Ann’s. In touring the new offices, Smith said the new location will save money. In a press release sent by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Smith said, “This location has exceeded my expectations. The ministry is very happy to be able to provide a new home for the TTBBC. This will assist in reducing expenditure, as the board will no longer have an overhead cost for rent.”

The relocation of the TTBBC follows similar measures last fiscal year, in the removal of SporTT from Port of Spain to the National Cycling Centre in Couva and the re-siting of the ministry at Elizabeth Street, St Clair, to facilitate the housing of both the sport and youth portfolios, which were previously in separate accommodation.

Smith noted, “These relocations will save millions of dollars in annual rent and the ministry is keen to realise any savings which can go back to the athletes and maintenance of our facilities.” Dr Barry Ishmael, chairman of the TTBBC, applauded the leadership, motivation and vision of Smith and promised to utilise the new space properly to advance the sport of boxing. Ishmael noted that under the minister’s stewardship, the TTBBC was able to build capacity and take on a new strategic direction to encourage people to get into boxing. He ended by thanking Smith, the ministry and SporTT for their astute roles in promoting boxing.

Smith was as gracious in return and thanked Ishmael and the TTBBC for assisting the ministry in its thrust to establish the Combat Sport Commission, which will replace the TTBBC and treat with the regulation of all combat sports in TT. The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is also heading other major developments in sport administration and promotion, such as the establishment of the Sport Commission, the tabling and implementation of the National Policy on Sport 2017 – 2027 and the institution of a formal incentive and reward framework.

The ministry said it continues to work together with all stakeholders to promote youth development and empowerment, as well as total participation and excellence in sport.