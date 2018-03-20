Roach: Help accelerate differently-abled programmes

INDEPENDENT Senator Hugh Russell Ian Roach has expressed hope that newly inaugurated president Paula Mae-Weekes will help accelerate programmes to promote the inclusion of the differently-abled. He was speaking with Newsday yesterday at a reception for Weekes at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

Roach said he would like an opportunity to help Weekes embrace the issue of the differently-abled and speed up programmes “to once and for all address the needs of the differently-abled persons in our society. “I think the pace is moving too slowly. Given today and the 21st century, there is a lot to be done in our country to make us feel as though we are part of the society. So that certainly will be one of my conversations with her when I have the opportunity to,” the Senator said. He described Weekes’ inaugural speech as very uplifting, positive, frank and straightforward and covering all the bases that need to be touched, given what is going on in society.

“I think she was giving us hope and promise and I think it was well received as well. So I am very optimistic.” He said everyone had to play a role, whatever that may be, and pointed out that Weekes mentioned both crime and children, the latter being the bedrock of society. “And I think those are the interventions where focus needs to be given.”